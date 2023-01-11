10 Stylish Fashion Staples My Mom & I Always Steal From Each Other's Closets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'll admit, there used to be a time where I hated taking fashion advice from my mom. I didn't quite think she understood or knew about the latest fashion trends. How could she give me any guidance when it came to fashion?

Now, things are drastically different. Times have changed. Turns out, my mom is fashionable!

Not only do I take fashion advice from my mom, but I also love perusing through her closet and inheriting some ~vintage~ pieces. My mom has taught me the importance of having staple, neutral and timeless pieces in my wardrobe instead of solely relying on viral TikTok videos to determine my style, no matter how fun they might be. When it comes to our closets, my mom and I both have some versatile looks that we love borrowing from one other— sometimes for extended periods of time. She's influenced me to purchase some amazing clothing, handbags, shoes and more that are perfect for any age, which I've rounded up for you to shop, too.

From Longchamp tote bags, the perfect everyday sneakers and the knit sweaters we both swear by, read on to shop the top 10 clothing and accessories that my mom and I always steal from each other's closets.