Janelle Monáe Details Bond With Glass Onion "Sisters" Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn

There's no mystery behind this tight-knit friendship.

Janelle Monáe gave insight into her bond with Glass Onion co-stars Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn, exclusively telling E! News' Carolina Bermudez how close they've gotten since working together on the Knives Out sequel.

"Those are my sisters," she said Jan. 8 at the National Board of Review red carpet. "I love them, like it's an unbreakable bond at this point. We're in the Onion family for life now."

Other members of the star-studded Onion family include Daniel Craig—reprising his role as Benoit Blanc—Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jessica Henwick, all of who Janelle was thrilled to meet.

"I'm a fan of everyone in the film prior to and to be able to meet them and connect human to human, that was like the most rewarding thing because I've gained family now," she explained. "I felt like I was just with my friends and family making a movie, playing a theater troupe, just experiencing this wonderful script and these characters that Rian Johnson made. So I'm infinitely grateful for that experience."