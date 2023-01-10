Mike Colter Addresses Potentially Reprising His Role as Luke Cage

Mike Colter knows if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready.
The actor, who played Luke Cage on the Netflix superhero drama of the same name for two seasons from 2016 to 2018, isn't exactly chomping at the bit to lace up Cage's boots again—but that doesn't mean he's not prepared.
"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities," Colter told ComicBook.com Jan. 9. "It's one of those things where it's in the rear view mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great."
Colter made his first appearance as Cage in the first season of Netflix's Jessica Jones, alongside Krysten Ritter as the titular anti-hero, and would go on to also play Cage in Netflix's The Defenders in 2017, which brought together Cage, Jones, Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.
Given the fact that Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil (a.k.a. Matt Murdock) in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again in the wake of the streamer regaining the licenses for the Marvel properties from Netflix in March 2022, fans have wondered if it might also be time to chart a new course for Cage, as well.
While he's keeping the door ajar—and not skipping any time at the gym—Colter hinted that it might be time for another actor to take over where he left off.
"I had a good time. I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role," Colter said. "That character's living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."
Both seasons of Luke Cage are available to stream on Disney+.