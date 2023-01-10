Mike Colter Addresses Potentially Reprising His Role as Luke Cage

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Mike Colter knows if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready.

The actor, who played Luke Cage on the Netflix superhero drama of the same name for two seasons from 2016 to 2018, isn't exactly chomping at the bit to lace up Cage's boots again—but that doesn't mean he's not prepared.

"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities," Colter told ComicBook.com Jan. 9. "It's one of those things where it's in the rear view mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great."

Colter made his first appearance as Cage in the first season of Netflix's Jessica Jones, alongside Krysten Ritter as the titular anti-hero, and would go on to also play Cage in Netflix's The Defenders in 2017, which brought together Cage, Jones, Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.