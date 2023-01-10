See Emily Ratajkowski and Comedian Eric Andre Step Out for Cozy NYC Date Night

Emily Ratajkowski is making the case for casual dating.
The model, who was recently linked to artist Jack Greer and Pete Davidson, was spotted having a night out with comedian Eric Andre in New York City on Jan. 7.
For the date night, in which the pair were photographed walking around the city, Emily looked stylish in a long black leather trench coat over a midi dress and on-trend black sneakers. As for the Man Seeking Woman actor, he sported a black coat with a green floral patterned shirt, khaki pants, and white Adidas sneakers.
Eric and the My Body author's night out comes a few weeks after Emily—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was photographed sharing a smooch with Jack.
Prior to that, Emily was spotted out with was reported to have been dating Pete, including courtside at New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in November.
However, a source close to Emily previously told E! News that same month that while they had "gone on a few dates" and "have flirtatious chemistry," they were keeping things casual.
"She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun," the insider noted in November. "Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."
Since her split, Emily has made it clear that she's not settling for less than she deserves, admitting on her podcast that she feels as though she attracts "the worst men."
"Sometimes I'm like, 'F--k.' Because I want a confident man," she explained on a Jan. 2 episode of High Low with EmRata podcast. "I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."
Emily continued, "What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it. And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. And then they start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."
The 31-year-old explained that that was the reason why she was so critical in who she dates.
"And it's so f--ked up and unfair," she added, "because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and they don't know what it means for their own identity."