You'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Walking Dead Spinoff

You'll have to wait a little longer than you anticipated to see Rick and Michonne together again.
That's because the previously announced and still untitled The Walking Dead spinoff featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira front and center has officially been pushed back a year to 2024.
AMC announced the update on Jan. 10, six months after the Rick and Michonne series was first confirmed at Comic-Con 2022 in July with an originally planned debut of 2023.
"It's an epic love story, but it's an epic and insane love story," creator Scott Gimple revealed on AMC's The Walking Dead Universe Preview special in August. "These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."
Lincoln played protagonist Rick Grimes on the first nine seasons of TWD from 2010 to 2018, while Gurira played Michonne on seasons three through ten from 2012 to 2020. However, both characters made special guest appearances during the show's final season.
The network also announced its plans for the rest of the TWD programming, including the end of Fear the Walking Dead after eight seasons following the original show's series finale in November.
Part one of FTWD's final season will premiere on May 14 (with the second half to air later in 2023). Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will then follow in June while Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon will also debut later in the year.
"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment at AMC Networks, said. "Now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise—two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."
But that's not all. According to AMC, fans should expect even bigger set pieces in the ever-expanding world of zombies as The Walking Dead goes international!
"This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers," McDermott's statement continued. "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."
