You'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Walking Dead Spinoff

You'll have to wait a little longer than you anticipated to see Rick and Michonne together again.

That's because the previously announced and still untitled The Walking Dead spinoff featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira front and center has officially been pushed back a year to 2024.

AMC announced the update on Jan. 10, six months after the Rick and Michonne series was first confirmed at Comic-Con 2022 in July with an originally planned debut of 2023.

"It's an epic love story, but it's an epic and insane love story," creator Scott Gimple revealed on AMC's The Walking Dead Universe Preview special in August. "These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."

Lincoln played protagonist Rick Grimes on the first nine seasons of TWD from 2010 to 2018, while Gurira played Michonne on seasons three through ten from 2012 to 2020. However, both characters made special guest appearances during the show's final season.