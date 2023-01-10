Jana Kramer Reveals She's Back in the Dating Game With Scottish Athlete

Jana Kramer won't give up on finding true love.
In fact, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer recently confirmed that she's in a new relationship, revealing on her Whine Down podcast that she's currently out of the country visiting her "boyfriend." And although she stopped short of publicly sharing his name, Jana did hint that her new man is an athlete who hails from Scotland.
"I'm in England right now, I went to Scotland for two days because he had two off days," she said on the Jan. 9 episode of the iHeartRadio podcast. "Went and saw this beautiful cathedral, it was so pretty, visited a few people."
While Jana clearly enjoyed her time in Scotland, she noted on the podcast that the last time she was in the country she was with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. "Never in a million years...did I think, 'Oh in four years I'm gonna be here with my boyfriend,'" the One Tree Hill alum shared. "He's a sweetheart and yeah, I am not single."
"It's just so funny how life and the world works," Jana, who announced her breakup from Mike in April 2021, added. "I never would've...four years ago to be like, 'Oh yeah, I'm gonna be divorced and then I'm gonna come back here with a boyfriend who grew up here.'"
And although Jana—who shares kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4, with the former NFL player—admitted she doesn't know if her boyfriend is her "forever person," she's "not gonna push away love" just because she's been hurt before—or because of the long-distance travel.
"I'm gonna embrace it, I'm gonna have fun," Jana, who resides in Nashville, continued. "And if it doesn't work out, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons and I had a lot of fun along the way."