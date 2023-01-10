Is There a Chance For a Zoolander 3? Christine Taylor Says...

Is Derek Zoolander ready to show off his really, really, ridiculously good looks once more?
Christine Taylor recently reflected on the legacy of the Zoolander films—which she starred alongside husband Ben Stiller, who played the titular model as well as co-wrote and directed both movies—and as she sees it, another trip down the runway may be in the cards.
"We'll see. Patience," the Dodgeball actress exclusively told E! News. "It's a slow burn. I don't know that there's Zoolander anywhere in the near future. But Zoolander always lives on."
As she pointed out, the 2001 film wasn't immediately beloved upon its release.
I feel like it's very cyclical. Like every 10 to 15 years people seem to want Zoolander," Christine explained. "They don't want it at the time—that's what's so interesting. The first Zoolander came out in theaters just after 9/11 and did not have a successful theatrical run, but people found it afterwards."
And the same occurred when it came to 2016's Zoolander 2, which saw Ben, Christine, Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell reprising their roles.
"Not a lot of people went to see it in the theater," she continued. "But people are now saying they're obsessed with Zoolander 2. And I keep saying to Ben, he's like 15 years ahead of his time. Like—make a movie, know that people are not going to see it, but in 10 or 15 years they'll love it."
Specifically, Zoolander has found a second life on TikTok, where users are showing off their best Blue Steel as well as recreating Derrek Zoolander and Hansel's iconic shoulder bump scene. In fact, Scott Disick and daughter Penelope, 10, got in on the trend. And according to Christine, the Zoolander creator himself has seen the creative videos.
"The only reason I know that is because I have a kid on TikTok who shares these things with us," she explained. "And that was exactly what Ben said. He said, 'It's 10 years later and it pops up again.' But it's always a compliment when those things pop up on TikTok. It's great."
These days, Christine is focused on another blast from the past—revisiting the ‘90s Nickelodeon sitcom Hey Dude alongside former co-star David Lascher with their new podcast Hey Dude...The 90's Called!
"It's been really fun for us—for David and I—to sort of take a trip down memory lane," Christine noted. "And share the memories that we've had."
David echoed his co-host's sentiments and praised the sitcom's fan base for being so loyal and active after 30 years.
"The Hey Dude fan base is a very specific group," David exclusively told E! News. "You have to be the right age in 1990, or else you have no idea what it is. Probably on a weekly basis there's someone that tells us that how meaningful the show was to them. There's really nothing like the Hey Dude fan base, it really meant a lot to them."