Why Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry Left the Porn Industry

Chloe Cherry is sharing an honest message about her career change.
The Euphoria star appeared on a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast where she explained why she decided she wanted to leave the porn industry.
"[I decided to stop] just because of the fact that I know that you can only do it for so long in your life," Chloe, who plays the character of Faye on the hit HBO series, explained on the Jan. 10 episode.
"And yes, I'm only 25. Like I have plenty time to do it, but I figured I would stop now while I'm ahead rather than wait until I age out of something."
She went on to share how as she ages, she felt it was important to bow out of the industry sooner rather than later.
"I'd rather just kind of stop and put a cap in it and just tie it up in a nice bow and have that really awesome porn career that went really well rather than trying to do more with it," Chloe noted, adding that her career move into the acting world has also changed the dynamic. "Like it went so well and now I'm at this other side of things that like having sex with me, it's not the same as doing porn."
She continued, "If I were to be put on a scene with somebody the girl or guy like they might be like,‘Holy s--t, it's Chloe Cherry,' and like, I'm just not comfortable with being seen as the celebrity of porn stars like it's just with the nature of the industry with the way things work."
Her career as an actress is also why Chloe doesn't see herself returning to the porn industry.
"I'm just not comfortable with being that actress girl that everyone in the industry is going to like treat differently," she said. "When I was just a normal person I was on an even playing field, but now I'm not."
She added, "I feel like I would rather just put my time elsewhere and my time into other things and explore new things. I feel like acting like I could act when I'm in my 60s but like, I can't do porn when I'm that old."