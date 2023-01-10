New Year, New Self-Care Routine: 15 Face, Body & Lip Masks To Get You Through The Winter

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
With all of the holiday hoopla behind us and plenty of winter ahead of us, it's well beyond time that we make time for ourselves. If you've been resolving to do exactly that in 2023, consider this your sign: As of today, you're committing to making that happen.
One simple way to feel (and look) your best? Masks. No, not the kind we've been wearing on and off for the last three years (wow). The other type. The fun kind.
Face masks, lip masks, body masks...basically, if you can use it to treat skin concerns and pamper yourself, it's a win-win. I mean, it is Capricorn season, after all. Efficiency is the name of the game.
If you're not sure where to start, I've compiled this list of masks that are worth making time for. Plus, it's one mask. It won't take up that much of your time.
No matter your price point, preference, or skin concern, there should be something on this list for you. So sit back, relax, and let scrolling through these nourishing, soothing, revitalizing masks transport you to your happy place.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Intended to offer "soothing relief," especially after skin treatments like waxing or peeling, this cucumber gel mask "hydrates, calms and renews the skin's appearance." Perfect for a winter pick-me-up.
Kocostar Foot Therapy Mask Set
We're all guilty of neglecting our feet, even though we rely on them to take us from place to place. Apologize to your tootsies for squeezing them into heels, boots, and even flats all season with this set of replenishing wraps from cult Korean brand Kocostar.
Aveeno Repairing Hand Mask
Tired of washing your hands (for your health!), only to leave them dry and sad every time? Have you ever considered...a hand mask? Aveeno's is created with "probiotic" oatmeal and shea butter, which the brand says work together to deliver "essential moisture to extra-dry skin."
StriVectin Hyaluronic Omega Moisture Lip Mask
Described by the brand as "clinically shown to strengthen the lip barrier for lasting moisture," StriVectin's lip mask will have you kissing chapped lips goodbye in no time.
SkinCeuticals Biocellulose Restorative Mask, Set of 6
SkinCeuticals' signature Restorative Mask is a "healing face mask for damaged or sensitive skin" that cools, soothes, and is completely breathable. If you suffer extra redness or dryness this time of year, this one's definitely for you. The brand also recommends it after you've received any in-office facial treatment.
Wander Beauty Good to Go Set
Have you been keeping up with all things skincare, but now your hair could use a little extra love? With this duo from Wander Beauty, you'll get a replenishing shampoo, compatible conditioner, and a secret third thing, which is that the shampoo can also double as a bodywash. Literally the perfect thing for your gym bag. Another reason to stick to that resolution!
Lumin Skin Intensive Repair Face Mask
Whether you're a guy scrolling this list for advice, or you know one who could use it, I have one word for you: Lumin. It's a line formulated specifically to address men's skincare needs, and this sheet mask is just one of the brand's many, many options.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment, Set of 8
This particular item gets a little scientific, so I'll let the beloved skincare line speak for itself: "The alpha-beta exfoliating body treatment is a multi-tasking body-exfoliating treatment powered by alpha and beta hydroxy acids. This body treatment effectively exfoliates, brightens, and helps support collagen production for younger-looking skin while antioxidant-rich squalane and aloe help soothe and strengthen the skin moisture barrier." And you get eight of them to use throughout the winter!
Kocostar Lip Mask Set
I couldn't resist adding another item from Kocostar, because, I mean, just look at it. But also, it's not just a mask; it's a "hydrogel lip patch infused with botanical extracts and moisturizing agents." Pucker up!
Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment
Chantecaille's luxurious "transformative cream" features "nano-encapsulated retinol technology" and a blend of botanicals, shea butter, and sunflower oil. Together, this formula "gently improves the appearance of the skin's texture," as well as creates "firmer-looking skin" with a "youthful glow," per the brand.
Milk + Honey Charcoal Clay Mask
Combination skin girlies, I haven't forgotten you. This charcoal mask helps "draw impurities from skin" and "control sebum production," for a balanced complexion that's neither dry nor oily, according to Milk + Honey.
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, Set of 6
And another one for those who want to conquer dryness without overdoing it: SK-II's blend of "vitamins, amino acids and minerals" was developed to target "large pores, oiliness, and uneven skin tone." Plus, you get six of them here. Win-win.
Indie Lee Clearing Mask
Clogged complexion, meet the heavy artillery. Indie Lee's detoxifying face mask is formulated with salicylic and glycolic acids, which to "dissolve dead skin cell buildup" for a smoother appearance, according to the brand.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask, Set of 6
Elemis' under-eye gels are designed to smooth lines and wrinkles for a "refreshed, more youthful appearance in minutes." No matter how good you look, you can always pop one of these on before your next all-hands Zoom to really perk up your peepers.
Christophe Robin Purifying Mask with Thermal Mud
Dry facial skin, body skin, and even dry hands are all well and good, but what about a dry scalp? I know! I don't like to say it either! But that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. So if you've got stressed-out strands, Christophe Robin recommends using this "detoxifying and purifying" thermal mud mask once a week before washing for a "comfortably refreshed scalp."
