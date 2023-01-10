Anna Kendrick Says She Created Embryos With Toxic Ex Before Breakup

Watch : Anna Kendrick Talks Pitch Perfect Friendships 10 Years Later

Anna Kendrick is reflecting on a turning point in her personal life.

The Alice, Darling actress recently opened up about a past relationship with an unnamed ex, sharing that she made plans to start a family one day before their split.

"I was with someone—and this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband," she said during the Jan. 9 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. "We had embryos together, this was my person. And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger. Like, I don't know what's happening.'"

The Pitch Perfect star went on to note that the sudden shift in their dynamic—which came amid him having feelings for another person—was "terrifying."

"It wasn't just the, 'Oh, I'm losing a relationship,'" she said. "It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it's because I'm impossible, I'm lucky that he's even tolerating my bulls--t."