Rupert Grint Hilariously Details Daughter Wednesday’s Love of Target

No matter what day it is, this story is sure to make you smile.
As his Apple TV+ show Servant comes to an end, Rupert Grint and his family have returned to his native England. And as he recently revealed on The Tonight Show, his daughter Wednesday is "struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life" after spending "most of her time in America." But most of all, the 2-and-a-half-year-old is missing a certain big-box retailer.
"She's kind of been back and forth," the Harry Potter star explained. "She does love Philly. She loves hoagies. She loves water ice. The big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target."
In fact, Grint noted Wednesday would choose going to Target over visiting the park or the zoo.
"She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout's kind of slightly different," he continued. "And sometimes, she doesn't buy anything. She just wants to kind of browse."
As for his daughter's favorite aisle to peruse, Grint said the "toy aisle is definitely a draw but she's more into lip balm." In fact, he said they even have a toy Target in their house where she can pretend to visit, with him noting he's "captured the essence" of the store.
"It was one of the most difficult conversations, telling her that she lives in a country that doesn't have Target," he later added. "I've shown her kind of our equivalent, but it doesn't match."
Grint welcomed Wednesday with Georgia Groome in 2020. And the actor is happy they picked the name when they did, especially given the popularity of the new Netflix hit Wednesday.
"I'm glad we kind of got in there," he said. "There's going to be a boom, a Wednesday boom. It's a good name."
While Grint tends to shield the little one from the limelight, he has given glimpses into his family life, telling host Jimmy Fallon Wednesday is also "kind or princess crazy" and "chatty."
And yes, Grint has started introducing her to the Harry Potter movies. "I've already started showing her the trailers," he revealed during a March 2022 episode of The Tonight Show. "She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."
