Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today

Kathleen Turner famously portrayed Chandler Bing's dad Helena Handbasket for four episodes of Friends back in 2001.

No one told her life was going to be this way.

Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.

"There was no question of casting a trans person or a drag queen...it was never considered," Turner, who played Helena Handbasket, recently told The Guardian. "It never crossed my mind that I was taking a role from someone."

While she admitted she would "probably not" take on such a part nowadays, Turner had nothing but positive things to say about her time on the show: "I certainly don't regret having taken it. It was a challenge!"

Back in 2001, the now-68-year-old appeared in four episodes of the NBC sitcom, beginning with "The One with Chandler's Dad" in season seven, when Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) invite his estranged father to take part in their wedding.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman previously reflected on the show's complicated history with the character.

"We kept referring to [Helena] as 'Chandler's father,' even though Chandler's father was trans," Kauffman told BBC's World Service's The Conversation in July. "Pronouns were not yet something that I understood, so we didn't refer to that character as 'she.' That was a mistake." 

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Despite this mistake, Helena remains a figure in queer pop culture history thanks to Turner's thoughtful take on the part.  

Now, 22 years later, Turner is comfortable in her own role as a certified "legendary" actress. "Part of me goes, 'Jesus, do I get to stop working at some point?'" she shared. "On the other hand, I can't imagine not working."

Turner can next be seen in the HBO miniseries White House Plumbers this March opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka and Lena Headey.

