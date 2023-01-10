Pamela Anderson Reflects on Stolen Sex Tape in First Netflix Documentary Trailer

Watch : Pamela Anderson's Sons Support Mom at Broadway Debut

Pamela Anderson is ready to make waves again.

In the first trailer for her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress opens the two-minute clip by addressing her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee, which made headlines after it was stolen from their home and released in 1995.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive," she said in a voiceover included in the trailer released on Jan. 10. "Now that it's all coming up again, I'm feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time."

As for how it's "all coming up again," the 55-year-old is likely referring to the 2022 Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, which explored the relationship between the former couple—and more specifically, the events surrounding the tape's theft and subsequent release online.

And amid the tape's release, the public perception of her also felt less "serious" throughout her early career.

"I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect," she added. "I had to make a career out of the pieces I had left."