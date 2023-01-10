Pamela Anderson Reflects on Stolen Sex Tape in First Netflix Documentary Trailer

Pamela Anderson is ready to make waves again.
In the first trailer for her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress opens the two-minute clip by addressing her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee, which made headlines after it was stolen from their home and released in 1995.
"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive," she said in a voiceover included in the trailer released on Jan. 10. "Now that it's all coming up again, I'm feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time."
As for how it's "all coming up again," the 55-year-old is likely referring to the 2022 Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, which explored the relationship between the former couple—and more specifically, the events surrounding the tape's theft and subsequent release online.
And amid the tape's release, the public perception of her also felt less "serious" throughout her early career.
"I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect," she added. "I had to make a career out of the pieces I had left."
However, that doesn't mean the cover model views herself as the underdog.
"But I'm not the damsel in distress," Pamela continued. "I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."
And regardless of the chatter that's surrounded her personal life, the actress made one point crystal clear.
"I don't care what people think 'cause it's the only choice I had," she said. "If I care what people think, I wouldn't be here."
The upcoming documentary, which includes tons of footage from both her professional and personal life throughout the years, even includes a glimpse at one of her wedding ceremonies.
As a refresher, after divorcing Tommy in 1998—with whom she shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25—after three years marriage, Pamela has since tied the knot four more times. (Most recently, in January 2022, the actress announced she and husband Dan Hayhurst had split a little more than a year after their union).
"Some men think, 'Oh, she's a Playboy thing, or this sexual person," Pamela shared. "And they hate you for being something else."
But nonetheless, the Baywatch alum is now ready to dive into the story of her life on her own terms.
"You have to be brave and use what you've got," she concluded, adding, "Why can't we be the heroes of our own life story?"
Watch Pamela, a love story when it premieres on Netflix Jan. 31.