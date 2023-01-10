The Verdict Is in: How Prince Harry Really Felt Watching Meghan Markle’s Sex Scenes on Suits

Objection, your honor.
In his newly released memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed he watched a few steamy scenes of Meghan Markle from her hit show, Suits. But as the Duke of Sussex noted, it may not have been the best decision.
"I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online," he wrote in his book released Jan. 10. Referring to her co-star Patrick J. Adams, Harry added, "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room...It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live."
Though it's safe to say it's all water under the London Bridge, since Patrick was front and center for Meghan and Harry's wedding in May 2018. In fact, the night before the big day, Patrick shared his heartfelt wishes for the couple.
"Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow," he tweeted at the time. "Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well."
But that isn't the only bombshell included in the Duke of Sussex's memoir. For even more, keep reading...