Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson’s Fatal Attraction Series Finally Has a Premiere Date

The upcoming Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in an adaptation of the classic 1987 movie, has a premiere date. Get all of the details here.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 10, 2023 3:14 AMTags
TVJoshua JacksonAmanda PeetMichael DouglasCelebritiesLizzy Caplan
Watch: Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Hide the rabbits. 

The upcoming Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction—starring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet—will drop its first two episodes April 30, the streamer announced Jan. 9. 

Fatal Attraction is described by Paramount+ as "a deep-dive reimagining" of the classic 1987 thriller starring Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Anne Archer in the roles now played by Caplan, Jackson and Peet, respectively.

"The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity," the streamer says, "through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

Alexandra Cunningham, who previously worked with Peet on Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, acts as showrunner and writer. 

"[The show] is about how some people just can't take a win," Cunningham said at Fatal Attraction's Television Critics Association panel Jan. 9. "It's about self-image and what we'll do to protect it, and also what happens when someone doesn't have one. And if we've done our job, which these actors and their colleagues definitely did, they think that your sympathies will shift more than once."

photos
The OMG TV Moments From 2022 That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads

For the latest updates on upcoming TV premiere dates, keep scrolling. 

FOX
Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox) - Jan. 11

Name That Tune gets a celebrity twist when the new season premieres Jan. 11.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Jan. 12

Dust off your ax, Vikings: Valhalla returns Jan. 12.

Netflix
Break Point (Netflix) - Jan. 13

From the producers of Drive to Survive, the docuseries Break Point follows a new generation of tennis pros as they compete on the ATP tour.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Hunters (Prime Video) - Jan. 13

The hunt is over. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters will debut its second and final season Jan. 13.

AppleTV+
Servant (Apple TV+) - Jan. 13

Servant's fourth and final season will hit Apple TV+ on Jan. 13.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) - Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown returns with a new season Jan. 15.

Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME
Your Honor (Showtime) - Jan. 15

Your Honor heads back to Showtime for its second and final season.

Liane Hentscher/HBO
The Last of Us (HBO) - Jan. 15

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us will premiere Jan. 15.

TBS
Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS) - Jan. 16

Check out the latest Miracle Workers chapter, titled Miracle Workers: End Times.

Jordin Althaus/FOX
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - Jan. 17

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to Fox with a new season this winter.

Discovery
1000LB Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 17

Get an update on Tammy and Amy's respective journeys when 1000LB Sisters returns in January.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 17

A reboot of the sitcom Night Court is heading to NBC in 2023.

Netflix
That '90s Show (Netflix) - Jan. 19

Hello, Wisconsin! That '90s Show arrives on Netflix Jan. 19.

Netflix
Bling Empire: New York (Netflix) - Jan. 20

Dorothy Wang brings the bling to a new city!

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Accused (Fox) - Jan. 22

Brace yourselves for Fox's newest drama Accused, which tells 15 different stories about crime and punishment.

Discovery
Darcey & Stacey (TLC) - Jan. 23

Catch up with Darcey and Stacey when their TLC series returns Jan. 23.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 23

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor arrives in the New Year.

Discovery
Extreme Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 23

Extreme Sisters is back! Catch the new season Jan. 23.

Hulu
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) - Jan 24

Season two will be legen—wait for it—dary.

Instagram
I Am Jazz (TLC) - Jan. 24

I Am Jazz returns with a new season in the new year.

NBC
American Auto (NBC) - Jan. 24

The NBC comedy returns for a second season this January.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Wolf Pack (Paramount+) - Jan. 26

A new pack is hitting Paramount+ Jan. 26.

Apple TV+
Shrinking (Apple TV+) - Jan. 27

The Harrison Ford and Jason Segel-led series premieres Jan. 27.

Freeform/JUSTINE YEUNG
The Watchful Eye (Freeform) - Jan. 30

The Watchful Eye makes its series debut Jan. 30 on Freeform.

Instagram
My 600LB Life (TLC) - Feb. 1

See more of Dr. Nowzaradan when My 600LB Life returns.

Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) - Feb. 1

The Prouds are back with a new season!

Netflix
Freeridge (Netflix) - Feb. 2

This On My Block spinoff following sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) is coming Feb. 2.

Apple TV+
Dear Edward (Apple TV+) - Feb. 3

Based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano, Dear Edward stars Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling in the series following a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a plane crash.

Prime Video
Harlem (Prime Video) - Feb. 3

It may be February, but it's a hot girl summer on season two of Harlem.

Discovery
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - Feb. 4

Say "yes" to this new season!

photos
View More Photos From 2023 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules: See Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Hook Up

2

Every Bombshell From Prince Harry's Memoir Spare

3

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles

4

Nicola Peltz Reacts to Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham's Birthday Post

5

Ginny & Georgia's Sara Waisglass Reacts to Max's Season 2 Hate

Latest News

The Fatal Attraction Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Influencer Alix Earle Reveals If She Got Back Together With Tyler Wade

Meet the Cast of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendricks Shares Cancer Diagnosis

See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Church Leader Gwen Shamblin

Barbie Ferreira Subtly References Euphoria With Latest Look

Ginny & Georgia's Sara Waisglass Reacts to Max's Season 2 Hate