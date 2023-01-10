Influencer Alix Earle Reveals Whether She Got Back Together With Tyler Wade

Watch : North West Dresses Up As Her Dad Kanye West in New TikTok Video

Alix Earle is flying solo.

The TikTok star recently confirmed her single status after parting ways from Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade.

As seen in a Jan. 9 TikTok video posted by @serenavanderslayyy, which features a recent screen recording of Alix on TikTok Live, the social media personality declared, "No I did not get back together with Tyler. I'm single."

Prior to giving this update, Alix announced that she and the athlete, who dated for three months, had split up on a separate TikTok Live session.

At the time, the 22-year-old revealed that their relationship had come to an end under fans' noses.

"We haven't been together for a hot minute," Alix said. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."