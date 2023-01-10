The 8 Best Cleansing Balms That Melt Away Makeup, Dirt, Oil, Sunscreen & More Like Magic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No one wants leftover makeup on their skin before going to bed, but sometimes there are the pesky waterproof mascaras, eyeliners and more that we get tired of scrubbing. Instead of harshly rubbing at your skin with makeup removers, wipes and more, we recommend trying out a cleansing balm, which is a less harsh yet effective way to remove even the longest-wearing makeup.

There are countless cleansing balms out there, so if you don't know where to begin your search, don't worry! We've rounded up some of our favorite cleansing balms from Youth To The People, Glow Recipe, Clinique and more that will melt away your makeup, waterproof sunscreen, dirt, oil and more like magic, for as low as $11. The cleansing balms have velvety textures with hydrating oils, and won't irritate or disturb your skin barrier, no matter your skin type.

Keep scrolling to shop the best cleansing balms out there, and get ready to achieve the cleanest, brightest skin yet.