Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard Tease What's Next for Ginny and Marcus

Warning: This article contains spoilers from season two of Ginny & Georgia.
Sometimes, a good friend is what you really need.
That's certainly the case when it comes to high school sweethearts Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Marcus (Felix Mallard), both of whom struggled with their respective mental health in season two of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. And while the pair seemed perfect for one another, Marcus ultimately broke up with Ginny, as he needed to prioritize working on his struggle with depression over his romantic relationship.
Though Ginny accepted Marcus' decision, assuring him in the finale that they can still be friends, the stars who play the young lovers aren't ruling out a reunion between the two.
"I think they'll always be in each other's lives," Antonia exclusively told E! News about the season two breakup. "They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has."
Even though Antonia acknowledged that Ginny and Marcus had communication issues when they were together, she noted how their bond exceeded romantic roots.
"I think relationships, especially based on friendships, are some of the stronger relationships you can have," she continued. "And I hope they're endgame."
Felix expressed a similar sentiment, telling E! News, "There is a constant sense of love, and that has been since they've first seen each other."
"It's always in flux," he added. "You are always going to be seeing where that love is going. Whether they're together, whether they're not, whether they're going to be together forever. That's what we get to explore."
Ultimately, Felix wants what's best for his character, and, at the moment, that's to be single.
On tackling Marcus' depression journey for season two, Felix told E! News, "We don't have too much media showing that it's OK to suffer—and that a lot of people do—and to show resources on how you can get through it if you can't necessarily do it alone. I think getting to explore a deeper side of what a young man can go through was really important."
Season two of Ginny & Georgia is available to stream on Netflix.