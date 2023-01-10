Ginny & Georgia's Sara Waisglass Reacts to All the Hate Towards Her Character Max

It's the self-awareness, for us!
Despite Ginny & Georgia being one of the most anticipated new premieres of early 2023, it's practically impossible for one show to please every single person who's binge-watching on Netflix.
Just ask Sara Waisglass! The 24-year-old returns as her character Max Baker for season two of the family dramedy opposite Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, but fans are making it clear that they find the queen bee of MANG a bit too polarizing.
In a clip posted to TikTok on Jan. 8, Waisglass superimposes herself lip syncing to "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle atop numerous mean tweets directed at Max. The actress captioned the post, "It's an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!!"
Amongst the hate included in the 20-sec. video are the following gems:
"I want Maxine from Ginny and Georgia to get hit by a bus LEAVE GINNY AND ABBY ALONEEEE."
"Watching Ginny & Georgia szn 2 and Max is so f—ing annoying get her off of my screen."
"Max from Ginny and Georgia is the most annoying character ever omg girl shut up."
"This Max character in Ginny and Georgia rlly is a terrible person."
"Not a single fictional character who's more of a loser. #GinnyandGeorgia"
@sara.wais its an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!! #ginnyandgeorgia #maxinebaker ? Heaven Is a Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle
But as Waisglass exclusively told E! News, Max was in need of some serious self-growth in season two—and that's exactly what she got.
"She's finally learning to be outside of herself and to understand that not everything has to be about her," she explained, "but also for her to know that she's okay on her own."
As for her hopes for Max in season three—which has not yet been confirmed by Netflix—Waisglass shared, "She's obviously a lover and she wants to be with as many people who will show her love as possible. But I think that love needs to come from her and I really hope that that is something that she can learn."
Experience Max's journey for yourself, as Ginny & Georgia season two is now available to stream on Netflix.