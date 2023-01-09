Prince Harry Shares Why He Initially Thought Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death

Watch : Prince Harry's New Memoir BOMBSHELLS

It took years for Prince Harry to accept Princess Diana's death.

The Duke of Sussex was 12 years old when his mom died from injuries sustained in a car crash in August 1997. At the time, Diana's car was being chased by the paparazzi through the streets of Paris when it collided with a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur Henri Paul were also killed in the accident.

Now, in an 60 Minutes interview, the 38-year-old shared how he initially refused to believe that Diana was dead and thought the news of her death was "part of a plan" for her to step away from the public spotlight.

"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was was gone," he told Anderson Cooper during the Jan. 8 sit-down, explaining how part of his thinking was that Diana "would never" leave him and his older brother Prince William behind. "And William and I talked about it as well. He had similar thoughts."