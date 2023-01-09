Carnival Row Season 2 Teases a New Murder as It Heads to Its Epic Conclusion

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne are officially returning to the world of Carnival Row for season two of their Prime Video fantasy drama, premiering Feb. 17.

Come one, come all—step right up as Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne prepare for their final bow with Carnival Row!

After more than three years, the duo is officially returning to the world of The Burgue and the fae for season two of their Prime Video fantasy drama.

Amazon dropped the official teaser trailer for the upcoming final season of Carnival Row on Jan. 9, and it looks like our beloved characters have another murder on their hands. Unfortunately, relations between the mythical creatures and the humans who share their world have only gotten worse since the show's debut outing back in 2019, which means the high society elite are out for blood.

Let's just say heads will roll...literally.

"I thought if we were peaceful, they'd show us mercy. But now we know the truth," Delevingne's Vignette explains. "If they shoot at us, nail our heads against a wall, they will pay for it in their own blood."

2023 TV Premiere Dates

"If you go after them, they'll come for all of us," Bloom's Philo warns in response. "The whole Row will burn."

In addition to Delevingne and Bloom, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford and Andrew Gower make up the rest of the main cast. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, with Erik Oleson serving as showrunner.

Carnival Row season two premieres Feb. 17 on Prime Video with its series finale scheduled to air a month later on March 17.

