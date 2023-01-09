The Simonetta Lein Show Is the Future of Entertainment

Ad
We have all witnessed the world changing before our eyes over the last three years, and as a consequence, our entire approach to entertainment has adapted to it. Before 2020, conducting virtual interviews would not have been considered conventional. However, due to extenuating circumstances that forced us into an ever more digital and faster world, there is one show that was able to pivot during these hard times and subsequently become a powerhouse: The Simonetta Lein Show. Under Ausonia Partners LLC's leadership, this show is now fully recognized as a mainstream force that has broken all rules about the "regular" ways of producing entertainment. This milestone was achieved through questions that truly matter, a fresh approach from graphics to wardrobe, flexibility, and a focus on the freedom that social media has given us.
The face behind this extremely popular show is Simonetta Lein, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years. Lein started as a young model who went on to have a successful acting and writing career. "Social media allowed me to bring all of these languages together, and when a production company asked me to start my very own TV show via my social media platform, I immediately felt it was my future," says Simonetta.
Simonetta's vast experience in the entertainment scene also gives her an upper hand. She was born in Italy and built her career in the U.S. from the ground up. Simonetta is fiercely independent, and from the show's inception her vision was to produce "the future" without any reliance on "the big boys." In parallel to The Simonetta Lein Show, she has modeled for fashion designers, brands, and has been featured in top publications, including Harper's Bazaar, Forbes, Grazia, Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Vanity Fair (of which she was also a contributor with a special influencer column, radio program, and TV show), just to name a few. Simonetta later met her husband in Milan, Italy, moved to the U.S., and became the incredible driving force that we all know and admire today. She is now ranked as the WIBA media personality of the year, an award she was granted at the Cannes Film Festival in collaboration with Forbes Monaco.
Due to the pandemic, Simonetta's marketing company—Ausonia Partners LLC—opened up a production division to produce the second and all subsequent seasons therefore making the show completely autonomous and self-sufficient. "Being independent is scary and incredibly empowering at the same time. I have to wear so many hats and juggle many balls to make it all work out. In the end, though, getting to 2023 with our upcoming sixth season makes me feel that we are doing something right. Like my dear friend the late Bob Saget shared with me when he inaugurated my second season and our in-house production: 'This show is the future,'" says Simonetta happily.
SLTV provides raw, factual and uncut stories from the world-wide fashion and entertainment scenes. None of their episodes edit out responses or questions, while Simonetta ensures she shares the entire conversations with her guests — from beginning to end — showing her audience the unfiltered truth. Simonetta's following has grown to over 14 million, while The Simonetta Lein Show has crossed the milestone of 1 billion views.
The unique approach that SLTV has adopted has helped it become an authority, allowing Simonetta to work with international household names. The Simonetta Lein Show is unscripted, uplifting, unique, and unlike similar shows it is Instagram native — not a traditional TV or YouTube show. While Simonetta does interview celebrities, it is not a means for them to merely plug their next project. The show's focus is talking about topics that truly matter and giving celebrities, groundbreaking entrepreneurs, and social projects a platform to represent themselves and to connect with their fans, all while inspiring people of all ages on a platform that is freely available to anyone and everyone from all four corners of the world.
The show has featured some of the most legendary and beloved personalities, including well-known actors, musicians, TV stars, and comedians. In addition to the legendary late Bob Saget, other guests have included Steve-O, Jerry Springer and Tom Arnold, to name a few. Season five of The Simonetta Lein Show was positioned as "The Billionaire Edition" and focused on episodes with entrepreneurs of the caliber of "The Shark" Barbara Corcoran, "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis, "The Billion Dollar Buyer" Tilman Fertitta, L.A. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and the incredible Kathy Ireland.
Simonetta opened season five with renowned entrepreneur Mark Cuban. The result was an incredibly insightful episode that saw her and Mark discussing what it genuinely takes to get to the top of your industry, make a name for yourself, and lastly, how to grow and thrive with your business.
With these top-notch guests, The Simonetta Lein Show has helped countless entrepreneurs, charities, and business owners to be seen by millions via special segments called "Game-Changing Entrepreneurs," "Social Spotlight," and "SLTV Spotlight," all dedicated to Simonetta's favorite entrepreneurs, charitable causes, and brands respectively.
What makes the show unique is that it is community-focused and aims to create free thinkers. Simonetta says one of her goals is to build a platform that speaks about celebrity, entertainment and the fashion industry in the most genuine way possible. SLTV is fiercely independent and gets to choose its content and programming without censorship issues. Simonetta shares her story and that of other celebrities and businesspeople in the hopes of encouraging entrepreneurs and inspiring her fellow women.
As she continues to flourish, Simonetta hopes to release more seasons and even expand her brand. "I would love to see an expanded SLTV network with major partners whose foundations are also genuine and good. Together we can continue to lift others without anyone having to silence their voice," says Simonetta. The Simonetta Lein Show has garnered numerous awards.
Credits:
Top Model: @simonettalein
Executive Producer: Raphael Anthony Amabile
Photographer: @couplesboudoirguy
Photographer: @allebachphotography
Photographer: @Erikaletitiaphoto
Hair & Makeup: @victoriaroggiobeauty
Hair & Makeup Assistant: @vickygrayy
Outfit provided by Johnny Cohen @theconfessionalshowroomnyc
SLTV
Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC
Executive Producer: Raphael Anthony Amabile
Booking Producer: James Clark
Production Manager: Kate Massih
Junior Production Manager: Sehar Waheed
Show PR World Star PR: Jimmy Star and Eileen Shapiro