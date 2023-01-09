The Simonetta Lein Show Is the Future of Entertainment

Ascend Agency

Simonetta's vast experience in the entertainment scene also gives her an upper hand. She was born in Italy and built her career in the U.S. from the ground up. Simonetta is fiercely independent, and from the show's inception her vision was to produce "the future" without any reliance on "the big boys." In parallel to The Simonetta Lein Show, she has modeled for fashion designers, brands, and has been featured in top publications, including Harper's Bazaar, Forbes, Grazia, Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Vanity Fair (of which she was also a contributor with a special influencer column, radio program, and TV show), just to name a few. Simonetta later met her husband in Milan, Italy, moved to the U.S., and became the incredible driving force that we all know and admire today. She is now ranked as the WIBA media personality of the year, an award she was granted at the Cannes Film Festival in collaboration with Forbes Monaco.

Due to the pandemic, Simonetta's marketing company—Ausonia Partners LLC—opened up a production division to produce the second and all subsequent seasons therefore making the show completely autonomous and self-sufficient. "Being independent is scary and incredibly empowering at the same time. I have to wear so many hats and juggle many balls to make it all work out. In the end, though, getting to 2023 with our upcoming sixth season makes me feel that we are doing something right. Like my dear friend the late Bob Saget shared with me when he inaugurated my second season and our in-house production: 'This show is the future,'" says Simonetta happily.