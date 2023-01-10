How To Prepare Your Skin for Waxing: Minimize the Pain and Maximize the Results

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Getting a wax can be intimidating to some people. To be fair, someone pulling warm wax off your skin is far from a relaxing experience. Even so, you can get optimal results, maximize your comfort, and prevent irritation with some thoughtful skincare preparation.

And by "thoughtful skincare preparation," I want you to continue the great habits you already have, but it's just really about nailing the timing. Hydrating your skin is important, but putting on lotion the day of your wax is not the move. Exfoliation is essential to get rid of dead skin cells, but you want that timing to line up with your waxing appointment. There's no need to be intimidated. You've got this and you're on your way to smooth, hair-free skin.