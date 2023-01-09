Trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Promises a Rydell High Origin Story

Watch : Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars

You've never seen Rydell High quite like this.

In the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the origin story of the iconic girl clique is put front and center.

Set in 1954, four years before the events of the original Grease movie, Rise of the Pink Ladies shows what happens when "four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms," according to the streamer, "sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

As such, the series' titular quartet of Pink Ladies—played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara—serve as the predecessors to the Pink Ladies from the 1978 movie, played by Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly and Dinah Manoff.

In the trailer, Asst. Principal McGee, played by Jackie Hoffman, tells the group, "Ladies, you must be careful with whom you associate. A girl's reputation is all that she has."

But the Pink Ladies don't exactly like being told what to do.

"Maybe sometimes," Jane (Davila) responds, "you gotta be bad to do good."

Those are the Pink Ladies that we know and love.