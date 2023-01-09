Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement

Shemar Moore's news is bringing new meaning to his Criminal Minds catch phrase.

The Criminal Minds alum announced that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first child together—fittingly, a baby girl—in a clip from an upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," Shemar explained in the clip, which was released Jan. 9. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

After host Jennifer Hudson exclaimed that Shemar's late mom is "smiling down on him from heaven," he added that he was "so excited" for his little one's arrival.