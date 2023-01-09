Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Makeup Artist Reveals Her Hack For Fresh, Sculpted Skin

Thanks to TikTok, the secret to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's flawless makeup has been unmasked.

In recent days, the beauty community has gone wild over the backward technique makeup artist Mary Phillips uses to give her A-list clients—Kendall, Hailey, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and more—sculpted but fresh skin.

So, what does that mean? Well, Mary contours and conceals the face before she applies foundation instead of doing it the other way around. Yes, you read that correctly: contour first, foundation second. User @inamarimaki summed up the beauty hack best, saying Mary "basically flips the normal makeup routine."

And after the technique went viral, Mary even joined TikTok to explain her method.

"It's like laying down the bones under the skin," she shared in the Jan. 9 video. "The contour and the highlight being the bones and the skin being the foundation."