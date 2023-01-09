Chris Harrison Shares Who He Would've Picked to Replace Him on The Bachelor

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!

The show must go on, even if it's just a podcast.

It's been nearly two years since Chris Harrison's last episode of The Bachelor, but the former ABC host is now telling all on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.

The first two episodes premiered Jan. 9 and are all about what he's learned since losing his jobs hosting The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Jesse Palmer, Emmanuel Acho, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe each stepped in to perform hosting duties to varying degrees in his wake.

Before inviting his fiancée Lauren Zima to join him as his first-ever guest, Harrison namedropped Mike Johnson, Nick Viall and Chris Soules as past stars who reached out to him to celebrate the podcast news.

That's when he dropped the bombshell about who he thought should've gotten his job: Wells Adams!