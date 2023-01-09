Nicola Peltz Reacts to Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham's Birthday Message After Feud Rumors

No spice here.
Victoria Beckham paid tribute to daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz–who married the designer and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn in April 2022—on her 28th birthday, sharing a sweet message alongside a photo of the pair together.
"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham ��," Victoria captioned the Jan. 9 post. "Hope you have a lovely day!!! X"
Nicola sent the love right back to the former Spice Girls member saying, "Thank you so much! ������"
Victoria's message to Nicola comes after months of rumors surrounding the relationship between the two, which emerged following the Bates Motel actress and Brooklyn's spring nuptials.
But Nicola squashed the rumors in Sept. 2022, praising both Victoria and David in an interview with Grazia, stating, "They're great in-laws."
The actress went on to clarify that there was no drama surrounding her wedding dress, explaining why she ultimately donned a Valentino dress instead of gown designed by Victoria—as many fans had expected.
"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola told the outlet. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."
Although the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress had planned to have Victoria make her dress she recalled the model calling her mom, Claudia Heffner Peltz, to share that the dress couldn't be made.
"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Fremar], and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'" Nicola continued. "I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress."
But despite knowing the truth behind the dress, Nicola admitted that the online rumors that she and Victoria were feuding had been tough on her.
"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she added. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth."