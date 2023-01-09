Adam Devine Reveals Paramount+ Has Canceled the Workaholics Movie

Paramount+ has canceled the Workaholics movie starring Adam Devine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm nearly two years after first announcing the Comedy Central follow-up.

There's no easy way to say this, but the Workaholics movie has been unceremoniously let go.

According to Adam Devine, the cast and crew of the previously planned follow-up film were only given five weeks' notice that they will no longer be going into production.

"We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time," the actor wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

Devine famously created, wrote and starred in the Comedy Central sitcom opposite Blake Anderson and Anders Holm, as well as Kyle Newacheck, for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series also starred Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe and Erik Griffin. The movie was first announced in February 2021.

"We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else," Devine noted in his message, while also teasing additional details to come in Tuesday's This Is Important Podcast episode.

As for why the movie was axed nearly two years after its initial greenlight, Devine claimed Paramount+ blamed the cancelation on "their new 'global' strategy."

In addition to Workaholics, Devine, Anderson, Holm and Newacheck collaborated on Game Over, Man! for Netflix in 2018. Devine can currently be seen in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock, which has just been renewed for a second season.

