Kelly Rizzo and Full House Stars Honor Bob Saget on Anniversary of His Death

Bob Saget continues to be celebrated for his heart and humor.

Exactly one year after the Full House star was found dead on Jan. 9, 2021 in a Florida hotel room following a comedy tour stop, those closest to Bob, including wife Kelly Rizzo, can't help but feel "lucky" to have experienced so much quality time with him.

"There is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 9 with a collage of photos. "I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance and love."

Kelly went on to share her gratitude for her bonds with the comedian's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30—whom he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—before reflecting on her life with Bob.