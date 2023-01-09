Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

Watch : Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH

Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit.

After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.

"I think we're all sad that Lisa's leaving," Sutton exclusively told E! News at her West Hollywood store, The Sutton Concept, on Jan. 7. "She will be missed."

Especially when it comes to drama on the Bravo series. "She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup," Sutton continued, "so I think we'll miss Lisa's soup, but I don't think this is the last we'll see from her."

RHOBH's 12th season was a contentious one for Lisa as she frequently found herself going head-to-head with Kathy Hilton. Now, Sutton hopes Lisa's exit provides her some peace.