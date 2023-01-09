Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit.
After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
"I think we're all sad that Lisa's leaving," Sutton exclusively told E! News at her West Hollywood store, The Sutton Concept, on Jan. 7. "She will be missed."
Especially when it comes to drama on the Bravo series. "She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup," Sutton continued, "so I think we'll miss Lisa's soup, but I don't think this is the last we'll see from her."
RHOBH's 12th season was a contentious one for Lisa as she frequently found herself going head-to-head with Kathy Hilton. Now, Sutton hopes Lisa's exit provides her some peace.
"I think it's going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I'm hoping," she concluded, "and I wish Lisa all the best."
Lisa, who joined the show in season four, revealed she's walking away after her contract expired to consider other business obligations.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Don't miss Sutton and more of today's top Hollywood headlines tonight on E! News at 11:30 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)