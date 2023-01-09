RHOP's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Break Up

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and fellow Bravo star Luke Gulbranson have split after several months of dating. Find out the reason for their breakup.

By Brett Malec Jan 09, 2023 5:23 PMTags
BreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesAndy CohenWatch What Happens LiveThe Real Housewives of PotomacNBCUSummer House
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby

There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of dating.

"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," Ashley—currently going through a divorce from Michael Darby—shared on the Jan. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation."

While Ashley added that "Luke was a trooper—he went through some things," ultimately co-parenting sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 21 months, was too hard on their romance.  

"It was my situation with Michael," she added, "that affected Luke and I."

However, she had nothing but kind words about her whirlwind romance with the 39-year-old former model.

"I met his whole family," she shared. "They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great. But I am newly single and this was my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved."

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

When host Andy Cohen asked if perhaps they moved too fast, Ashley simply replied, "You'll have to talk to Luke about that."

Ashley and Luke first met at BravoCon 2022 in October. They stayed in touch and were spotted on several public dates with Luke gushing over his flame in November, "She's tons of fun and outgoing. She's got a great smile."

Trending Stories

1

North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

2

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles

3
Exclusive

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

2

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles

3
Exclusive

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

4
Exclusive

Below Deck: See Rowdy Guests Make a Mess & Party Past 3 a.m.

5

Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Latest News

Nicola Peltz Reacts to Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham's Birthday Post

Exclusive

Hear the Relatable Advice Austin Butler Got From Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Devine Reveals Paramount+ Canceled the Workaholics Movie

Catherine Zeta-Jones Channels Morticia Addams With Goth-Glam Look

Kelly Rizzo Honors Bob Saget on One Year Anniversary of His Death

Exclusive

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit

Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Break Up