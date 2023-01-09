Pregnant Blake Lively Has a Simple Solution to Her Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction

Watch : Blake Lively Shares Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Cravings

No matter what look Blake Lively pulls together, you know you love it (xoxo).

Even when she has to improvise. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, recently revealed the secret behind her latest killer ensemble.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button wear both," Blake wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 8. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right?"

The actress, 35, revealed her pregnancy at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet. While she and Ryan are waiting until after the birth to find out the sex of their family's new addition, Blake has given fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey, posting bump pics and giving insights into her cravings.

The little one will join big sisters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3. And recently, Ryan shared how he and the kids are helping Blake get ready to welcome baby no. 4.