Flash Deal: Save $470 on a Echelon Smart Connect Exercise Bike

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If making it to the gym and attending in-person fitness classes haven't worked for your schedule, it may be time to invest in some at-home fitness equipment. Step up your workout situation and save some money with a can't-miss flash sale on a game-changing exercise bike.

If you are shaking your head thinking that there's no way you afford a fitness bike, the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike is on sale at a $470 discount when you shop at QVC. Normally, it's $1,099, but you can get it for just $629 for a limited time.

This bike stays put as you pedal and it has a 32-level magnetic flywheel. It supports 300 pounds and it's incredibly easy to assemble. If you want to jumpstart your fitness goals, you're in luck because this purchase comes with a three-month trial of the Echelon Fit app.

Stop putting off your fitness goals and shop before this deal disappears.