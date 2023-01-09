Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in 11th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z

Tina Knowles is honoring Blue Ivy Carter with a sweet birthday message.



In celebration of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter turning 11 years old on Jan. 7, Tina shared a rare pic of herself alongside her granddaughter on the beach, noting how much Blue means to her.



"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," she wrote alongside their Jan. 8 Instagram photo. "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday."



Referring to her younger daughter Solange, Tina continued, "But like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday."



And despite the fashion designer's hopes they would share a Jan. 4 birthday, it makes all the more sense now why Blue's special day is perfect for her.