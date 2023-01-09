Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in 11th Birthday Tribute

Tina Knowles is honoring Blue Ivy Carter with a sweet birthday message.
In celebration of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter turning 11 years old on Jan. 7, Tina shared a rare pic of herself alongside her granddaughter on the beach, noting how much Blue means to her.
"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," she wrote alongside their Jan. 8 Instagram photo. "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday."
Referring to her younger daughter Solange, Tina continued, "But like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday."
And despite the fashion designer's hopes they would share a Jan. 4 birthday, it makes all the more sense now why Blue's special day is perfect for her.
"Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen, and you are so very special," she added. "You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do."
As the 69-year-old noted, the list of Blue's skills only adds to the remarkable kid she's become.
"You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart," Tina concluded her tribute. "I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy."