Does Sister Wives' Kody Brown Want to Reconcile With Ex Janelle? He Says...

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Janelle & Kody Brown Have Separated

Kody Brown is holding out hope for a romantic reunion with ex Janelle Brown.

Though the two have separated, they addressed whether a reconciliation is possible during the final part of the Sister Wives: One on One special. As for their future together, Kody noted that "Janelle's made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me." However, he said he still wants to work on their relationship.

"Oh yeah, absolutely. Yeah," he replied when asked by host Sukanya Krishnan during the Jan. 8 episode. "But I won't go to a place where I'm not respected. Because love doesn't matter to me, respect matters to me."

Though Kody admitted that repairing his relationship with Janelle would not be easy. "I wanna fix it, yes," he said. "Yeah, but that's a whole new negotiation."

According to Kody, he and Janelle have been in a "new place" following his split from wife Christine Brown, which was announced in November 2021.

"Christine's left. Janelle likes her. That was just like, 'Why couldn't you have been good sister wives when you were sister wives?'" he continued. "That's such a mess."