Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven’t Renounced Their Royal Titles

Prince Harry says there's no need for him and Meghan Markle to give up their noble names as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Though the couple announced their decision to step back from their duties as working royals in early 2020, Harry and Meghan have since retained their titles. And amid their recent statements about their time as senior members, some critics have asked why the couple haven't renounced said titles—to which Harry has one simple answer.
As he told host Anderson Cooper during his Jan. 8 interview with 60 Minutes: "What difference would that make?"
And as far as the criticism the two have faced for making such highly publicized statements after their move from across the pond, Harry—whose memoir, Spare, is due to be released Jan. 10—noted he's tried a different approach with his family beforehand.
"Every single time I've time I've tried to do it privately, there would be briefings and leakings and planting stories against me and my wife," he said. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain but it's just a motto."
Amid the network's sit-down with the Duke of Sussex, 60 Minutes released a Jan. 8 statement on social media regarding their reachout to Buckingham Palace.
"60 Minutes reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment," a statement shared to their official Twitter account read. "Palace representatives demanded that before considering commenting we provide them with our report prior to it airing, which is something 60 Minutes does not do."
NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. They have declined to comment.
In January 2020, Harry and Meghan—who are parents to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 18 months—announced they would step back as senior members as the royal family and were working to "become financially independent."
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
In response, Queen Elizabeth II shared a statement approving their move.
"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," the royal monarch, who passed away in Sept. 2022, said at the time. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
