Get 2 Bareminerals Loose Powder Foundations for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Makeup enthusiasts know what it's like to run out of foundation in the middle of getting ready. What are you supposed to do with half a face of foundation? In theory, you should always have a backup foundation on hand so you never have this issue. It's one of those timesavers that's easy to forget... until you run out of makeup and it's too late. Ideally, buy two foundations at the same time.
If you're wondering why I would encourage you to spend twice the amount of money than you planned, I would never do that to you. Instead, I'm bringing your attention to a great deal from QVC: two bareMinerals foundations for the price of one.
Nope, that's not a typo. There's no gimmick or promo code to remember. It's just a really good deal on a tried and true product with a devoted following. If you bought one bareMinerals Original SPF 15 Foundation from QVC, it would cost $35. For a limited time, you can get two foundations for that same price. Jump on this deal while you still can.
bareMinerals Loose Powder Matte Foundation SPF15 Duo
This foundation feels incredibly light on the skin. You can go for a light coverage look easily. Or you can keep adding more to build up to full coverage. If you're loyal to liquid foundation, you can use this to set the look and prevent shine, which is an absolute must with warm (sweaty) weather approaching.
The product is so simple to use. Just swirl a small amount of powder in the lid with your makeup brush. Tap away the excess powder. Buff into your face in circular motions from the outside of your face moving toward the center. There are 25 shades to choose from.
If you want to find out more about this foundation, check out some of the glowing reviews from QVC shoppers.
bareMinerals Loose Powder Matte Foundation SPF15 Duo Reviews
One raved, "I have used this foundation for years! I just tried the new It foundation. Shame on me!! This is so much better! I love this foundation! Please don't ever stop making it."
Another person shared, "I had been looking for 'Bare Minerals' for a minute. Looking for something else on QVC and stumbled across it. I found it ! I finally FOUND IT !!! This is the only makeup that looked natural and does not break me out......excellent purchase."
Someone explained, "I used bare minerals for many years. I was lured away by other makeup including IT CC, Clinique, Smashbox, etc. which turnout to be horrible...espcially IT. I recently had an appointment with my dermatologist and asked for a recommendation. Her response hands down was bare minerals. So I gave it a chance and she was absolutely correct. My skin looks and is flawless again. I will NEVER switch again!!!"
A fan of the product gushed, "I have used liquid foundation for many years and today I tried this for the first time how amazing! It feels like nothing , its light and covers everything ,, I bought the whole kit ...You definitely should buy this makeup I'm sorry I didn't years ago..."
"I am a 56 year old, African American woman who has been wearing this makeup for over 10 years now. I love it and the Bronze Dark shade. I especially like that I can fall asleep in it and not worry about blemishes," a QVC customer stated.
A customer declared, "I LOVE BARE MINERALS! It makes my complexion look soft & flawless! Friends always comment on how pretty I look and I've had several people I worked with change over to Bare Minerals because of the way it made my complexion look. I'M NEVER GOING TO CHANGE BRANDS."
Someone said, "I found the right balance between no makeup at all and liquid with BareMinerals. Liquids have always felt too heavy but BareMinerals has just enough coverage and the colors are great."
A loyal shopper shared, "I only wear Bare Minerals. Have been for years. This is the third time I've had to purchase this foundation."
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, click here to get $150 worth of Sunday Riley products for only $74.