Get $150 Worth of Sunday Riley Brightening Skincare Products for Just $74

We all want a healthy-looking, lit-from-within type of glow and it's more attainable than you may have realized. Sure, makeup helps, but it really comes down to finding the right skincare products for you and sticking to your routine.
You can get that bright, glowing skin you've always wanted with the Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Three Piece Kit Gift Set. This bundle has C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, and C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream. This is a great morning routine for anyone who wants glowy skin. If you purchased all of these products separately, you'd spend $150. However, you can get this set for just $74 at QVC.
This is a great introduction for anyone who hasn't used Sunday Riley products yet. If you're familiar with the brand, you know that this bundle is so worth the purchase.
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Three Piece Kit Gift Set
In the morning, wash your face and gently pat dry. Then, you can combine a couple drops of C.E.O. Glow Oil with 2 pumps of C.E.O. Serum to get a visible brightening boost. You can also layer them separately. After, apply apply C.E.O. Afterglow to your face, neck, and chest.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from Sunday Riley shoppers.
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Three Piece Kit Gift Set Reviews
"You really do GLOW! Absolutely in love with this super hydrating oil! The smell is heaven .. my face dries out fast but with this oil it stays hydrated all day even after applying makeup. Does not look oily or feel oily just hydration . My go to oil for life," a shopper said.
Another reviewed, "I discovered Sunday Riley on Good Morning America and purchased this product, just to try. LOVED it sooooo much after only 1 use I immediately purchased 5 more products. Love EVERYTHING about this brand. CEO Glow actually makes me GLOW which was what I've been looking for all along!"
A Sunday Riley customer raved, "C.E.O. Glow is a home run!! Once again, Sunday Riley delivers! Just added C.E.O. Glow to my daily regimen and I am super impressed! I was nervous it might be too oily but not the case. This is a perfect addition to my morning and evening skincare routine. Thank you Sunday Riley!!"
Someone declared, "The best moisturizer ever! I have never seen and found anything better than this. This is the only moisturizer that makes my skin look so dewy and youthful. I absolutely love it and it's worth every penny! My holy grail!!!"
A fan of the brand said, "I have no words for how good this is! Soaks into the skin just like tidal did! It's like being in the desert and you get a drink of water!"
