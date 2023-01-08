Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Are Engaged

Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson got engaged surrounded by family and friends on Jan. 7. Learn about the special way the former NFL player popped the question.

This engagement is a total touchdown.

Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson are looking to make it official. As seen in photos shared to the Selling Tampa star's Instagram Story, the pair got engaged on Jan. 7.

So, how did the former Cincinnati Bengals player pop the question? Chad, who turns 45 Jan. 9, told Sharelle they were going to his early birthday celebration, per People, who was first to report the engagement. Once there, he got on one knee in front of loved ones who were hiding to watch the special moment. 

The gesture touched Sharelle's heart in a big way. "I'm honestly shocked!" she told the outlet. "He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing. Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot." 

Sharelle and Chad have referred to one another as "fiancé" and "fiancée" for quite some time, per the outlet. But now, a ring is in the picture.

Fans got to take a good look at the eye-catching sparkler—which features a large oval-shaped rock—on Sharelle's Jan. 8 IG Story.

Instagram

"I'm so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, 'I'm going to make you my wife," Sharelle told People. "Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it's official, it's even more special than I could have ever dreamed." 

Instagram

This next step comes one year after the pair welcomed a baby girl named Serenity Paula Johnson. Looking back on Serenity's arrival, Sharelle exclusively told E! News in January 2022 that Chad helped deliver her with the assistance of good vibes.

"He had salsa music playing," she shared. "Him and the doctor was dancing, waiting for me to push each time. It was fun. It was a fun experience. I was truly happy and blessed that everything went well."

