Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Are Married: Look Back at Their Cutest Pics

Watch : Ashley Olsen's First Red Carpet Appearance in Over 2 Years

Ashley Olsen is a married woman.

The Full House child star-turned-The Row fashion designer married partner Louis Eisner in a small, private ceremony in front of family and friends in late December, People reported. A source told the magazine Jan. 8 that guests included Mary-Kate Olsen—the bride's twin sister and business partner—and the siblings' younger sister, Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen, 33.

Ashley and Louis has been together since at least 2017 and have always been been private about their romance. The pair have rarely made joint appearances at celebrity events.

After all, Ashley and Mary-Kate have also largely kept away from the spotlight since the twins, who both played Michelle Tanner on Full House and co-starred in a number of movies together, retired from acting when they were in their 20s to focus on their fashion empire.

However, in recent years, Ashley and Louis have occasionally been photographed out together on dates and other outings, including overseas on vacation.