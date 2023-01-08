Ashley Olsen Marries Louis Eisner

Watch : Ashley Olsen's First Red Carpet Appearance in Over 2 Years

It takes two to tie the knot!

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have said "I do." The Row designer and L.A.-based artist are officially husband and wife after getting married in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, multiple outlets confirm.

Per Page Six, who was first to report the nuptials, the pair were joined by loved ones at a Bel-Air home for the special day.

Ashley, 36, and Louis, 33—who have been notoriously private about their romance—were first romantically linked in 2017, when they were spotted out together on a few occasions.