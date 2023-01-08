Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023

Days after the start of the new year, pop star Shawn Mendes showcased a new hairstyle after shorting a wavy 'do for years. See his new look and other stars' epic hair transformations over the years.

New year, new beginning, new look for Shawn Mendes.

The "Señorita" singer has debuted a fresh buzzcut after sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle for years. Mendes, 24, showcased his hair transformation while exiting a café in Los Angeles Jan. 7.

The pop star wore a light gray sweater over a white T-shirt, navy pants resting below the black waistband of his Calvin Klein boxers, white sox, black Birkenstock clogs and a dark gray scarf wrapped around his neck.

Mendes was last seen sporting his previous hairstyle as recently as Dec. 25—Christmas Day, in an Instagram video he shared of himself from a hiking trip with friends, which saw him strip down to his boxers and enter a freezing river, a popular winter dare typically dubbed the polar bear plunge.

Mendes has not announced his plans for 2023. Last year, he cut short his world tour, explaining on social media that he "had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me."

Drastic Post-Breakup Makeovers

He said that after speaking with his team and health professionals, it became clear that he needs to take more time to "ground" himself. He added, "This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

See photos of celeb's epic hair transformations over the years:

Shutterstock/BACKGRID
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock/GC Images
Kristen Stewart

The A-lister showcased her edgy style while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 4. She debuted a major new 'do that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

Getty Images
Bella Hadid

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Bella debuted choppy bangs on Sept. 28.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," the reality TV alum wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2022. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram
Kirsten Dunst

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

Getty Images / Instagram
Chase Stokes

You thought Outer Banks had plot twists? Well, the actor surprised his fans by revealing in a Sept. 22 Instagram post that he said goodbye to his long, wavy hair and hello to a short cut.  

BRAVO, Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

"And we did it," Shay Mitchell posted on Instagram Stories on Sept. 21, sharing a close-up video of her fiery red hair transformation. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

 

Twitter, Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey

The Grey's Anatomy alum debuted platinum blonde hair when he was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, 2022. According to the actor, he bleached his hair for a role in Michael Mann's Ferrari movie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star documented his haircut in a Sept. 5, 2022 video in which he spoke to his followers about cutting single-use plastics out of their lives. 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress unveiled a dramatic chin-length bob while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10.

Instagram
Ireland Baldwin

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle," the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

Her mom commented, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will……i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Her uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, "Wow… love it !!!"

Shutterstock
Halle Berry

After sporting blonde highlights, the Monster Ball star dyed her naturally curly hair purple and attended an August 2022 boxing match, where she debuted her knockout style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Twitter
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer debuted her brand new buzzcut during an Aug. 4 Instagram Live. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she shared. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair."

Instagram
Karol G

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," Karol G wrote on an Aug. 1 Instagram post to unveil her fiery new 'do. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

