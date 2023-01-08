Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023

Watch : Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Wonder World Tour

New year, new beginning, new look for Shawn Mendes.

The "Señorita" singer has debuted a fresh buzzcut after sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle for years. Mendes, 24, showcased his hair transformation while exiting a café in Los Angeles Jan. 7.

The pop star wore a light gray sweater over a white T-shirt, navy pants resting below the black waistband of his Calvin Klein boxers, white sox, black Birkenstock clogs and a dark gray scarf wrapped around his neck.

Mendes was last seen sporting his previous hairstyle as recently as Dec. 25—Christmas Day, in an Instagram video he shared of himself from a hiking trip with friends, which saw him strip down to his boxers and enter a freezing river, a popular winter dare typically dubbed the polar bear plunge.

Mendes has not announced his plans for 2023. Last year, he cut short his world tour, explaining on social media that he "had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me."