Ditch the Makeup Wipes for This $8 3-In-1 Micellar Water With 41,800+ 5-Star Reviews

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Reviews

A shopper declared, "This stuff should be called miracle water. I love how it removes makeup and cleanses at the same time all with out any harsh chemicals. I have become addicted to this product, highly recommended."

Another reviewed, "Love this product. My skin is super sensitive and this product does not irritate or dry out my skin. Lifts dirt and makeup like magic. And leave my skin feeling clean and moisturized. It's a must for your cleansing routine."

Someone explained, "My skin's very sensitive so I have to be careful with the products that I use on my face, but this one doesn't irritate it at all! It works wonders! You can use a small amount to easily remove your makeup. It's also cheap for the price. I've bought more expensive bottles of micellar water and I can say that this one works the same as a more pricey one."

An Amazon customer wrote, "This is the best product for sensitive skin. I don't have to rub hard on my face like I do with wipes and my face isn't super red after unlike other products I've used."

Another raved, "I like this product because it never leaves me breaking out but instead it makes me feel fresh! I will never use another product to take my makeup off!"

"Best makeup remover! I've used every type of makeup remover on the market: oil, balm, foam, etc. I prefer micellar water because of how easy and effective it is to use. This gets rid of all my makeup even my black waterproof eyeliner," a shopper gushed.

