Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Drops Figure-Friendly Activewear To Kickstart Your 2023 Fitness Goals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy," Elle Woods said in the iconic film Legally Blonde. Elle's real-life counterpart Reese Witherspoon is just as much of a go-getter. The multi-hyphenate mogul just launched her first activewear line through her clothing brand Draper James in addition to a limited-edition weighted bangles collaboration with Bala.
Draper James' signature southern-inspired charm has expanded into fitness apparel with 17 new pieces, including sports bras, tanks, leggings, bike shorts, warm-up jackets, and hoodies. These styles are designed for working out and hanging out, with three optimistic prints that are stylish enough to wear all day. Choose from Ditsy Floral, Navy Gingham, and Pink Gingham with sizes ranging from XS to 3X and prices from $65-$150.
The brand's foray into fitness was created with modern women in mind. Let's check out the first Draper James Sport collection.
Draper James Sport Collection
Draper James Bala Bangles
Turn the world into your gym and add resistance to your workout with these versatile, weighted bangles that you can wear on your wrists or ankles.
Draper James Panel Tank in Navy Gingham and Leggings in Navy Gingham
This panel tank top is made from super stretchy fabric that's ideal for a workout, plus it washes well. Pair those with the navy gingham leggings, which have a waistband that won't roll or pinch while giving you a sculpted look. There's a secret pocket, which is the perfect size for your small essentials like keys, credit cards, and a cell phone.
Draper James Sports Bra in Allover Ditsy Floral and Bike Shorts in Allover Ditsy Floral
Fashion meets performance with these floral workout pieces. The sports bra equal parts supportive and stylish for low-impact workouts. The matching bike shorts won't roll up and they have a discreet pocket to store your keys, card, and phone.
Draper James Cinch Waist Quarter-Zip in Pink Gingham
The Draper James Cinch Waist Zip-Up is the layering piece that you need to hit the gym, take a yoga class, or running your errands.
Draper James Warm Up Jacket in Allover Ditsy Floral and Bike Shorts in Allover Ditsy Floral
This Warm Up Jacket is a must for your workout wardrobe. It's flattering, comfortable, stretchy, and it has folded cuff hand-warmers, which are helpful for hiking, walking, and jogging in cool temperatures. Pair it with the matching bike shorts.
Draper James Sports Bra in Pink Gingham and Bike Shorts in Pink Gingham
Think pink with this matching gingham sports bra and bike shorts duo.
Draper James Allover Ditsy Floral Hoodie
Rock this cozy, oversized hoodie when you're working out or hanging out. You'll be looking for excuses to wear this one over and over.
Draper James Pink Gingham Hoodie
If you need another comfy hoodie, this pink gingham style is just as cozy as it is cute.
Draper James Warm-Up Jacket in Navy
Add this solid navy, warm-up jacket to the mix with your favorite Draper James prints.
