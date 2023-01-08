Raise a Glass to Fiji Water Girl's Star-Studded Photobombs at the 2019 Golden Globes

Before you watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, take a trip down memory lane and look back at Fiji Water Girl’s photobombs from the 2019 event.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 08, 2023 3:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: See Fiji Water Girl's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

This blast from the past might quench your thirst for some nostalgia.

Remember Kelleth Cuthbert, a.k.a. Fiji Water Girl? You know, the model who stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globes by photobombing celebrities like Jim Carrey, Amy Adams and Lucy Boynton on the red carpet.

E! News even awarded her an honorary Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet accolade. In her acceptance speech, Cuthbert thanked stars like Richard Madden "for giving me my start," Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for "allowing me the space to have my best angle" and Nicole Kidman whom she'd noted she'd always wanted to work with.

"Last but not least, I'd like to thank water," she exclusively told E! News in her January 2019 speech. "If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did. My performance truly would not have been possible without you."

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

But what spilled out next may not have been what fans expected. Later that month, Cuthbert filed a lawsuit against Fiji Water and its parent company The Wonderful Company. According to court documents obtained by E! News, she accused them of creating a "worldwide cardboard cutout marketing campaign based on the unauthorized use" of her "photograph, likeness and identity." However, the organizations denied these allegations and filed a countersuit against her for breach of contract and false promise shortly after. Cuthbert denied the allegations in the countersuit.

The status of the case is unknown. But in January 2020, Cuthbert told Page Six the lawsuits were ongoing. E! News has reached out to Kelleth and the companies for comment but has yet to hear back.

Fans will just have to wait until the 2023 Golden Globes to see who makes waves on the red carpet this year. The 80th annual award show will take place Jan. 10 and air both on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

But for now, let the memories flow by checking out Fiji Water Girl's star-studded photobombs from the 2019 Golden Globes.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis

It was Knives Out for Curtis when she discovered she was photobombed, taking to Instagram to express her frustration over being used to promote Fiji Water.

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained at the time, adding she "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji...where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Richard Madden

Would you bend the knee to this photo of Fiji Water Girl and the Game of Thrones alum?

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The couple were too busy kissing to notice Fiji Water Girl's sneak attack.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Amy Adams

The actress appeared to be having too much of an enchanted evening to notice Fiji Water Girl behind her.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans

Talk about a dynamic duo...or rather trio.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

Everybody smile for the camera.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Casually trying to get cast in the producers' next project like...

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Judy Greer

OK, Fiji Water Girl wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was photobombing in this one. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Lucy Boynton

The Politician star did not seem amused by the photobombing.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

The Marvelous Mrs. Fiji Water Girl just doesn't have quite the same ring to it. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Alyssa Milano

Alyssa, behind you!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy

This one should go straight into the Macy family's album.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Jim Carrey

Fiji Water Girl miss a photo opp? You've got to be Kidding.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

We guess Jim was so nice that Fiji Water Girl just had to photobomb him twice!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel

Red, white and blue.

Trending Stories

1

Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

2

North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

3

Prince Harry Reveals How King Charles III Told Him About Diana's Death

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

2

North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West

3

Prince Harry Reveals How King Charles III Told Him About Diana's Death

4

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

5
Exclusive

Magnum & Higgins Get Steamy in Magnum P.I. Season 5 Preview

Latest News

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzzed Hair Transformation for 2023

Shop These 7 Effervescent Essentials For National Bubble Bath Day

Raise a Glass to Fiji Water Girl's Epic 2019 Golden Globes Photobombs

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Drops Figure-Friendly Activewear Line

iRobot Flash Deal: Save $332 on the Wireless Roomba Robot Vacuum

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Tan-Luxe, Lancôme, Kiehl's & More