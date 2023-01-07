Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin Says Sweet Message to Buffalo Bills Over FaceTime

Damar Hamlin has spoken out after his hospitalization.

The Buffalo Bills safety took to Instagram to share his first public statement since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL game earlier this week.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much..," Hamlin wrote Jan. 7. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

While on the mend, Hamlin noted that he has confidence in the future of his health.

"We brung the world back together behind this," he continued. "If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

Hamlin also took to his IG Story Jan. 7 to share a snap of himself on a video call, showing him grinning ear to ear. He paired the screenshot with the words, "Back Working Back Smiling!!!"