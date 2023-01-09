24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Millie Bobby Brown’s Brand Florence by Mills, Sunday Riley, StriVectin & More

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from IT Cosmetics, StriVectin, Sunday Riley, and Florence by Mills.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 09, 2023 12:30 PMTags
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand Florence by Mills, StriVectin, Sunday Riley, and IT Cosmetics. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

This is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation, per the brand. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams previously told E!, "Vitamin C is essential when it comes to skincare. I have basically become a self-care skincare regimen guru. I'm so serious about it. My mom looked at me in the car was like 'Where are your pores? Your skin is almost poreless.' I use Vitamin C about two days a week at night. That puts all the moisture back into my skin and the glow is insane."

A shopper reviewed, "Love, love love. Since I have oily acne-prone skin, I was incredibly hesitant in trying this product out. However, it literally melts into my skin and makes it feel so hydrating without making my skin oily! I do not know how they did it but it's amazing. My skin becomes so glowy and it helps smooth out texture! expensive but worth it."

$40
$20
Ulta

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS

I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again. This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.

If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity. An Ulta customer called this the "Best Neck Cream EVER," elaborating, "This stuff works INSTANTLY!!! I swear it's better than having cosmetic procedures done to tighten the neck… which is what I was initially planning until I came across this cream. After reading the reviews and trying a sample for about a week I noticed a definite change ASAP… WELL WORTH THE COST…. A little goes a long way so it'll last for a while too!"

Another said, "I can't explain how this works, but the improvement is obvious. I have noticed so much laxity in my neck this last couple of years as I have gotten closer to menopause, and I've tried many products from Ulta to try to counteract it. This is the only one that has shown a noticeable difference in sagginess."

$59-$95
$30-$48
Ulta

Florence by Mills Floating Under the Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads

These under eye gels are from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. You can use these to combat puffiness, dark circles, and dehydration, per the brand. All you need is 10 minutes and you're good to go. For an extra-refreshing experience, keep these in your fridge.

A fan of the product raved, "I use it in the morning after I wash my face and I'm blown away by the way it wakes my eyes up! I wake up with tired puffy eyes often and this is amazing!"

Another reviewed, "These work! My dark circles and puffiness were actually better after one use!"

$34
$17
Ulta

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

This 3-in-1 cleansing balm is sulfate-free, instantly removing makeup, softening the skin, and delivering brightening benefits.

One shopper called this cream, "magic," while another said it's "the best." One person shared, "Great product. Takes off all my makeup, including waterproof mascara. It rinses off cleanly and, very important, it doesn't dry my face. It has a delightful grapefruit scent."

"I found this product by chance and decided to try it. WOW! This stuff is magic, it not only removes all your makeup it leaves your skin nicely moisturized. It feels like it might be greasy, but a little spreads pretty far, and dissolves instantly in warm water. If you leave it on an extra minute you get extra moisture to your skin. Win-win. It is all I use to take off my make now. It's the best," another shopper said.

$42
$21
Ulta

