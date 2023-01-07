Watch Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Prank Each Other in Rare Look at Their Romance

You know what they say—the couple that plays together...
On Jan. 6, Chris Evans made his relationship with actress Alba Baptista Instagram official in the most adorable way. The Captain America actor shared on his Stories a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby," eliciting shrieks and laughter.
Evans' dog Dodger also makes an appearance in the montage, which includes footage of Evans, 41, and Baptista, 25, going about their business at home and in a hotel room. The Avengers actor captioned the post, "A look back at 2022" and included three red heart emojis.
"I wasn't prepared to see Chris Evans and Alba Baptista being an actual couple, so I naturally just fell to my knees at Walmart," a Twitter user wrote, promoting another to tweet, "I wonder how @ChrisEvans' internet girlfriend is taking this," tagging actress Yvette Nicole Brown.
The actress responded, "I love it! I am FOR any and everything & any and every person that makes my friend THIS happy! He's still #TwitterBae though. That will never change!"
Evans then replied with a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji, a folded hands emoji and a kiss emoji.
The actor and his girlfriend, who starred on the recently canceled Netflix fantasy drama series Warrior Nun, have reportedly been dating for more than a year. They went public with their relationship in November, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City's Central Park.
Their romantic stroll took place two days after Evans showed his support for the actress by commenting with clapping and melting face emojis on an Instagram post she had shared to promote her film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
The previous July, Evans shared a rare update on his personal life in an interview with Shondaland, "Maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner," he said. "You know, someone that you want to live with."