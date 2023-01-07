How Benji Madden Honored Cameron Diaz on Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

This gesture is the sweetest thing.
Benji Madden rang in his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Cameron Diaz by penning a message that not only paid homage to their relationship, but also to their daughter Raddix, 3.
"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide," Benji wrote on Instagram Jan. 6. "Let's do 80 more and then forever happy anniversary 1•5• @camerondiaz."
The Good Charlotte guitarist paired the thoughtful note with an image of an art piece that features two roses, a flower vase and his initials.
Years before celebrating their marriage with an image of florals, Cameron and Benji's romance would come into bloom with the help of Benji's twin brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie (who is Cameron's good friend.)
Cameron and Benji weren't set up by Nicole and Joel, but they found themselves in the same room thanks to the couple. At the time, laying eyes on Benji stopped Cameron in her tracks.
"I was like, ‘How come I didn't see him before?'" Cameron recalled in a 2021 episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"
And after seeing Benji for who he is and not just how he looks, Cameron saw her future.
"That's what made me really be like, 'Ohhh, you,'" she continued. "'You, you're special. You're the guy. You're the hidden gem in my life.'"
Years later, and Cameron seems to feel no less about her partner.
"He's just a guy I can count on," she said during the March 8 episode of Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast. "He's hilarious and he's so funny. And he's the best dad ever. I could cry, he's just the best."